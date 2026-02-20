Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh

A court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced former junior engineer Ram Bhawan and his wife, Durgawati, to death for the sexual abuse of 33 minor boys over a decade. The couple was found guilty under the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code for heinous crimes, including disseminating objectionable content globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:10 IST
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark verdict, a Banda court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced former junior engineer Ram Bhawan and his wife, Durgawati, to death for sexually abusing 33 minor boys, highlighting the unprecedented depravity of their crimes. Classified as the 'rarest of rare,' the court found them guilty of offenses under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The duo systematically abused the children between 2010 and 2020, circulating over two lakh obscene videos to 47 countries. Convicted of charges including aggravated penetrative sexual assault, they were sentenced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Pradeep Kumar Mishra.

The court addressed the imperative need for victim rehabilitation, directing the state to ensure compensation and psychological treatment for the survivors. This landmark ruling underscores the necessity for judicial deterrents in preventing such heinous crimes against children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026