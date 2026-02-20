Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh

In a landmark verdict, a Banda court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced former junior engineer Ram Bhawan and his wife, Durgawati, to death for sexually abusing 33 minor boys, highlighting the unprecedented depravity of their crimes. Classified as the 'rarest of rare,' the court found them guilty of offenses under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The duo systematically abused the children between 2010 and 2020, circulating over two lakh obscene videos to 47 countries. Convicted of charges including aggravated penetrative sexual assault, they were sentenced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Pradeep Kumar Mishra.

The court addressed the imperative need for victim rehabilitation, directing the state to ensure compensation and psychological treatment for the survivors. This landmark ruling underscores the necessity for judicial deterrents in preventing such heinous crimes against children.

(With inputs from agencies.)