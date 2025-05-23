Left Menu

Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks in Rome Hit Stalemate Amid Tensions

Iran and the United States made some progress but faced significant challenges during the fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome. Talks focused on limiting Iran's nuclear enrichment in exchange for easing U.S. sanctions. Despite contentious discussions, both sides remain hopeful for a resolution amid rising regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:38 IST
  • Italy

The protracted negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear activities resumed in Rome, marking the fifth round of complex discussions. Omani mediator Badr al-Busaidi reported 'some but not conclusive progress,' illuminating the challenging path towards reconciling differences over uranium enrichment.

Central to the talks is the U.S. demand that Iran cease uranium enrichment, a sticking point Tehran remains steadfast against. The dialogue seeks a compromise to curtail Iran's nuclear ambitions while alleviating harsh economic sanctions. Meanwhile, the regional atmosphere brims with tension as Israel threatens strikes, further complicating diplomatic efforts.

With internal and external pressures mounting, Iran and the United States pursue an elusive agreement to stabilize the region. Both parties express cautious optimism, acknowledging the complexity of achieving a sustainable resolution in the near future. The negotiations continue against a backdrop of enduring geopolitical challenges and economic instability in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

