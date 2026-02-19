Ukraine Hits Belarus with Sanctions Over Russia Support
Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko due to Belarus’ assistance to Russia in its wartime actions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced intensified measures against Belarus, citing Minsk's role in aiding Russian drone attacks and the deployment of missile systems. The sanctions aim to send a political message.
Ukraine announced sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday, pledging to escalate countermeasures in response to Minsk's support of Russia.
Belarus has been a crucial ally for Russia, facilitating the 2022 invasion by providing staging ground and logistical support for attacks on Ukraine. President Zelenskiy condemned Belarus' role in drone assaults and allowing the deployment of Russian missile systems.
Despite existing U.S. and European sanctions, these new measures underscore Ukraine's strategic resistance and send a significant political signal to Belarus over its ongoing involvement with Russian military efforts.
