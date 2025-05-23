Left Menu

High-Stakes U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks Yield Limited Progress

The fifth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks concluded with limited progress, as mediated by Oman. Both sides remain firm on key issues: the U.S. wants to curb Iran's nuclear capabilities, while Iran seeks relief from economic sanctions. Further discussions are anticipated to resolve the decades-long dispute.

Updated: 23-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:41 IST
Iran and the United States concluded a fifth round of talks on Friday, with Oman's mediation indicating slight advancements in negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program. The next meeting is yet to be scheduled, a source close to the Iranian delegation disclosed to Reuters.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi noted potential for progress following Omani proposals, but warned that complexities require more dialogue. He described the session as one of the most professional rounds of negotiation to Iranian state TV.

Tensions are high as the U.S. seeks to limit Iran's nuclear weapon potential, fearing regional arms escalation. Iran, however, desires relief from crippling sanctions. While both sides have taken firm positions publicly, mediations continue in pursuit of a lasting and honorable agreement.

