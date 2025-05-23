Anticipatory Bail Granted in Complex Rape Allegation Case

The Delhi High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man facing allegations of raping a minor girl, highlighting that the intricacies of this case warrant special consideration. The offense, traditionally deemed serious, presented unique complications that influenced the court's decision.

The girl claimed that her maternal uncle's friend coerced her into a relationship with a false promise of marriage, leading to her pregnancy and childbirth in December 2024. However, the accused contended that she is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, citing forgery charges against her maternal uncles as part of his defense.

Justice Girish Kathpalia noted discrepancies in the minor's birth certificate and the delay in filing the complaint. Given these and a counter-complaint filed by the accused's mother, the court found merit in considering anticipatory bail and prohibited contact with prosecution witnesses.

