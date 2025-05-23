Left Menu

Dowry Tragedy: A Pursuit for Justice in Maharashtra

The suicide of Vaishnavi Hagawane, allegedly due to dowry harassment, has prompted Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to urge police for a strong case. With the involvement of NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, authorities are pushing for fast-track proceedings. Previous allegations of domestic violence will also be investigated.

Updated: 23-05-2025 22:49 IST
  • India

Maharashtra is witnessing a heated pursuit for justice following the tragic suicide of 26-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane. Allegedly driven to her death by dowry harassment, her case is gaining the attention of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who has instructed the police to build a solid case.

This case has sent ripples across state politics, involving NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane. His arrest, along with his son's, marks a significant development as authorities work to fast-track judicial proceedings. Ajit Pawar emphasized the need for a swift resolution and has hinted at appointing a special counsel.

Compounding the family drama, past allegations of domestic violence against the Hagawanes add another layer of complexity. Deputy CM Pawar confirmed that previous complaints, if substantiated, would lead to action against any complicit police personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

