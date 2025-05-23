Left Menu

Ramanagara district renamed as Bengaluru South: A New Identity

The Karnataka government officially renames Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district, in alignment with Section 4(4A) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964. Ramanagara remains the district headquarters, continuing to encompass Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli Taluks. The proposal initiator was Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The Karnataka government has officially changed the name of Ramanagara district to Bengaluru South district following a cabinet decision. This announcement was made through a notification issued on Friday under the provisions of Section 4(4A) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964.

Despite the name change, Ramanagara will continue to serve as the headquarters of Bengaluru South district. The district will also include the Taluks of Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Harohalli.

This renaming initiative was spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief. Shivakumar, the representative of the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, which lies within the district, originally proposed the idea.

