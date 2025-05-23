Left Menu

Tragic Dowry Death: Vaishnavi Hagawane's Case Unfolds

Vaishnavi Hagawane, a victim of alleged dowry harassment, died by suicide. Police custody has been granted to the accused in-laws, expelled from the NCP. Evidence suggests Vaishnavi faced severe assault. Investigations continue as the family claims dowry demands persisted despite previous compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic case of 26-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane, who allegedly ended her life due to continued dowry harassment, is unfolding with new evidence. Police revealed that she faced severe abuse with various objects, including a plastic pipe, as highlighted in a recent court session.

This shocking case involves her father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane and brother-in-law Sushil, both removed from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP after being named in the FIR. They were arrested following a pursuit and are now in police custody alongside Vaishnavi's husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law, all facing serious charges.

Vaishnavi's desperate act occurred in the Bavdhan area of Pune, despite her family's significant dowry contributions at her marriage. With evidence hinting at possible murder, the court has granted an extension of police custody to further probe the matter, ensuring thorough investigation of all aspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

