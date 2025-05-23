Tragic Dowry Death: Vaishnavi Hagawane's Case Unfolds

The tragic case of 26-year-old Vaishnavi Hagawane, who allegedly ended her life due to continued dowry harassment, is unfolding with new evidence. Police revealed that she faced severe abuse with various objects, including a plastic pipe, as highlighted in a recent court session.

This shocking case involves her father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane and brother-in-law Sushil, both removed from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP after being named in the FIR. They were arrested following a pursuit and are now in police custody alongside Vaishnavi's husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law, all facing serious charges.

Vaishnavi's desperate act occurred in the Bavdhan area of Pune, despite her family's significant dowry contributions at her marriage. With evidence hinting at possible murder, the court has granted an extension of police custody to further probe the matter, ensuring thorough investigation of all aspects.

