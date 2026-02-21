Delhi Court Sends Indian Youth Congress Members to Police Custody Amid Controversy

A Delhi court has remanded four Indian Youth Congress workers to five-day police custody following their arrest for protesting at the AI Impact Summit venue. The court granted the Delhi Police's request for custodial interrogation, pending a detailed order.

Among the arrested are Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav. The police have accused them of raising anti-national slogans and wearing T-shirts with objectionable images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Authorities argued that custodial interrogation is necessary to retrieve the protesters' phones and uncover details about the protest's funding and organization.

Defending the protesters, their counsel claimed they were exercising their democratic right to peaceful protest as political party members. The advocate criticized the arrests as undermining democracy, questioning whether similar actions should lead to MPs' arrests for protests in Parliament.