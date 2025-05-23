Family's Fraudulent Land Sale Leads to Major Legal Action

A woman and her four sons face serious legal action after allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 1.5 crore by pretending to own a plot of land. The incident came to light after Anil Keshari filed a complaint at the City Kotwali police station.

According to police reports, Malti Devi and her sons -- Ashok Kumar Jaiswal alias Dada, Subhash Chandra, Amit Kumar, and Ravi Kumar -- duped Keshari into paying Rs 90 lakh for a plot numbered 450, claiming it as their property.

Upon verification with the revenue department, it was revealed that the land was owned by someone else, leading Keshari to demand his money back. Facing threats from the accused, he turned to the authorities, prompting a full investigation led by Crime Inspector Shyam Dhar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)