Boeing Avoids Prosecution in 737 MAX Case with New Deal

The United States Justice Department announced a pivotal agreement with aerospace giant Boeing, allowing the company to elude a criminal conviction in a high-profile fraud case. This development arises from the two tragic 737 MAX plane crashes that resulted in 346 fatalities.

Boeing has consented to increase its contributions to a crash victims' fund by $444.5 million. This sum will be distributed equitably among the victims' families, providing some solace amid their devastating losses.

Furthermore, the Justice Department has indicated that a formal written agreement with Boeing is slated for completion by the end of the subsequent week, solidifying the deal.

