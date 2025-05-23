Left Menu

Boeing Avoids Prosecution in 737 MAX Case with New Deal

The U.S. Justice Department has reached a deal with Boeing, preventing prosecution in a fraud case related to two 737 MAX crashes, which killed 346 people. Boeing agrees to pay $444.5 million to a crash victims' fund. The agreement will be finalized by next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:59 IST
  • United States

The United States Justice Department announced a pivotal agreement with aerospace giant Boeing, allowing the company to elude a criminal conviction in a high-profile fraud case. This development arises from the two tragic 737 MAX plane crashes that resulted in 346 fatalities.

Boeing has consented to increase its contributions to a crash victims' fund by $444.5 million. This sum will be distributed equitably among the victims' families, providing some solace amid their devastating losses.

Furthermore, the Justice Department has indicated that a formal written agreement with Boeing is slated for completion by the end of the subsequent week, solidifying the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

