Navigating Nuclear Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. Inch Toward Consensus in Rome Talks

The fifth round of talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations concluded in Rome on Friday, signaling potential progress in the long-standing dispute over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. Despite public posturing from both sides concerning Iran's uranium enrichment, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi acknowledged the talks as professional and promising.

A senior U.S. official described the negotiations as constructive, yet acknowledged that more work is required before reaching a definitive resolution. Both nations plan to reconvene soon, while commending Oman's mediation efforts. The stakes remain high, with the U.S. seeking to prevent a regional nuclear arms race and Iran aiming to lift crippling economic sanctions.

However, significant obstacles persist, such as Iran's refusal to export its enriched uranium and reluctance to negotiate its missile program. Diplomatic sources suggest that a concrete deal may not be feasible before summer, as experts continue to debate the complexities involved in striking an accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)