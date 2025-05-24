Left Menu

Harvard's Legal Battle: Standing Firm Against Trump Policies

A U.S. judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's efforts to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students. The move is part of an ongoing conflict between the university and the administration, providing temporary relief for international students and highlighting the potential impacts on academic programs and Harvard's financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:05 IST
A U.S. judge has temporarily stopped the Trump administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. This decision, seen as part of President Trump's larger strategy to retaliate against universities for resisting his policies, offers a reprieve for over 7,000 affected students.

Harvard calls the policy a 'blatant violation' of the U.S. Constitution, emphasizing its critical dependence on international enrollees. With 27% of its students being from abroad, the Massachusetts-based institution argues that losing them would severely disrupt its academic programs and financial health.

In response, Harvard continues to challenge the administration's actions, which include previous threats to withdraw federal grants. The legal battle over this immigration policy exemplifies the broader tension between prestigious universities and the current U.S. administration, with significant implications for the academic sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

