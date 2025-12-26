Delhi Mayor Criticizes AAP Over Claims on Municipal Budget

In a statement issued on Friday, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh vehemently dismissed the allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the Municipal Corporation's budget, labeling them as entirely baseless. Singh also criticized AAP for its lack of a clear vision during its tenure in power and said this absence of foresight persists in their current role as the opposition.

Mayor Singh argued that while AAP was at the helm of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), it failed to implement any substantial programs that benefited the citizens or presented any strategic plan for the comprehensive development of Delhi. According to Singh, this oversight led to vital services being neglected. He clarified that the MCD Standing Committee is gearing up for extensive discussions on all facets of the budget, aiming to propose a balanced, growth-centric budget prioritizing citizens' needs to enhance urban infrastructure, sanitation, health, education, and other civic services.

The release further quoted Mayor Singh, who stated that AAP has now become a party devoid of vision, with its leader stationed in Punjab rather than Delhi, indicating a shift in focus away from Delhi's issues. Singh asserted that AAP is notorious for its politics of accusation without genuine concern for the welfare or development of Delhi. He claimed that the current MCD administration is committed to addressing the dysfunction left by AAP's governance, ensuring transparency and accountability in financial matters.

Singh remarked that AAP's agenda revolves around creating confusion and engaging in political rhetorics. He pressed that had AAP been truly committed to Delhi's citizens, it would have contributed significantly while in power, rather than relying on press releases and rhetoric. He stressed that Delhi's progress demands concrete development efforts, not political drama, and called on AAP to address its failures before leveling accusations.

Concluding, Mayor Singh expressed his confidence in the MCD's potential to pave a new path for the city's development with a citizen-focused budget that aligns with the public's trust.

