U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions
Syria's Foreign Ministry hailed the U.S. waiver on sanctions as a significant move to ease the nation's humanitarian and economic suffering. The U.S. Treasury issued a license enabling transactions with the interim Syrian government, central bank, and state-owned enterprises.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry applauded the United States' decision to grant a sanctions waiver, marking a significant move towards easing the nation's humanitarian and economic struggles. According to a statement released on Saturday, Syria views this decision as a 'positive step in the right direction.'
The waiver, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department, provides a general license authorizing transactions that involve the interim Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Additionally, it allows interactions with Syria's central bank and state-owned enterprises, potentially paving the way for economic relief.
This policy shift signifies a potential thawing in U.S.-Syria relations and could facilitate essential transactions that alleviate the humanitarian crisis gripping the region.
