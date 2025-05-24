Left Menu

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

Syria's Foreign Ministry hailed the U.S. waiver on sanctions as a significant move to ease the nation's humanitarian and economic suffering. The U.S. Treasury issued a license enabling transactions with the interim Syrian government, central bank, and state-owned enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-05-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 05:50 IST
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Syrian Foreign Ministry applauded the United States' decision to grant a sanctions waiver, marking a significant move towards easing the nation's humanitarian and economic struggles. According to a statement released on Saturday, Syria views this decision as a 'positive step in the right direction.'

The waiver, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department, provides a general license authorizing transactions that involve the interim Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Additionally, it allows interactions with Syria's central bank and state-owned enterprises, potentially paving the way for economic relief.

This policy shift signifies a potential thawing in U.S.-Syria relations and could facilitate essential transactions that alleviate the humanitarian crisis gripping the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025