U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

The Syrian Foreign Ministry applauded the United States' decision to grant a sanctions waiver, marking a significant move towards easing the nation's humanitarian and economic struggles. According to a statement released on Saturday, Syria views this decision as a 'positive step in the right direction.'

The waiver, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department, provides a general license authorizing transactions that involve the interim Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Additionally, it allows interactions with Syria's central bank and state-owned enterprises, potentially paving the way for economic relief.

This policy shift signifies a potential thawing in U.S.-Syria relations and could facilitate essential transactions that alleviate the humanitarian crisis gripping the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)