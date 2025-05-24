Left Menu

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

The Trump administration faces a judicial block on federal layoffs central to downsizing plans. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston's ruling demands Congressional approval for agency restructuring. The administration appealed, asserting executive power to manage government workforce reductions amid ongoing legal challenges and significant departmental cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 06:08 IST
The Trump administration is embroiled in a standoff with the judiciary over plans to implement mass layoffs within federal agencies. U.S. District Judge Susan Illston has temporarily blocked these layoffs, citing the need for Congressional approval following a union-led lawsuit.

Amidst appeals to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the administration argues the ruling misunderstands the separation of powers and undermines executive authority. White House spokesman Harrison Fields decried the judge's decision as extreme overreach, asserting the President's historical right to manage the Executive Branch.

This conflict forms part of wider efforts by President Trump, backed by adviser Elon Musk, to streamline government, including automating roles and reducing job duplication. Legal battles are underway, yet tens of thousands of federal positions remain slated for elimination across various departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

