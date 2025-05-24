Manipur's Ongoing Strife: Arrests and Arms Recovery Amid Ethnic Violence

Security forces apprehended a Prepak militant in Manipur's Kamjong district, recovering a firearm and ammunition as part of ongoing operations in the turbulent region, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest took place near the Taret river under the Kasom Khullen Police Station's jurisdiction this Thursday.

Another operation on Friday led to the seizure of two firearms, three hand grenades, and additional ammunition in Imphal East district's Pangei Nepali Basti. Security forces have stepped up their efforts in light of the persistent ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Over 260 fatalities and thousands displaced mark the severity of the conflict since May 2023, prompting the Central government to impose President's rule in February following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, with the state assembly currently under suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)