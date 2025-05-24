Texas Approves Bill for Voluntary Prayer in Public Schools

In a move that has stirred debate across the state, Texas lawmakers passed Senate Bill 11, which enables public schools to designate time for daily prayer, religious study, or silent reflection. This legislative decision now awaits approval from Governor Greg Abbott, who has shown favor for such initiatives.

The state House approved the measure with a 91–51 vote, allowing school districts and charter schools in Texas to implement voluntary religious expression periods. Participation requires written parental consent, and school staff are prohibited from leading or influencing the activities to ensure its voluntariness.

This development has sparked controversy, with Republican State Senators David Spiller and Mayes Middleton defending the bill as a reinforcement of freedom and spiritual grounding. However, organizations like the ACLU caution that it violates constitutional protections by introducing state-endorsed religious practices in schools.

