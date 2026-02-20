Berlin Demands Journalist Freedom Amid Detention Concerns in Turkey

The German government has voiced deep concern regarding the detention of a Deutsche Welle journalist in Turkey, as reported by an official spokesperson on Friday. Emphasizing journalistic freedom, they insist that state-backed media should operate without restrictions or intimidation in Turkey.

The spokesperson stressed, "Journalists, in particular, must be able to carry out their work freely and without fear of repression." The statement follows the controversial arrest of a Deutsche Welle correspondent in Ankara.

Turkish authorities accused the journalist of disseminating misleading information and "insulting the president." This development has raised questions about press freedom and governmental control over the media in Turkey.

