Singapore's Strategic Future: Navigating Global Shifts with Steadfast Diplomacy

Singapore is positioning itself as a 'steady and constructive' player in global diplomacy, emphasized Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, following the swearing-in of his newly re-elected government. As global alliances shift, Wong underscores Singapore's priority to uphold a rule-based order while securing its standing on the world stage.

Stressing the importance of navigating global uncertainties, Wong aims to deepen trade and diplomatic relations particularly with major powers such as the US and China, while remaining steadfast in protecting Singapore's sovereignty. By engaging honestly with these powers, Singapore seeks to maintain its integrity without being drawn into rivalries.

In addition to strengthening existing ties, Singapore plans to forge new relations with countries in Africa and South America, broadening its economic strategies to sustain a competitive edge. The government's future-focused initiatives include clean energy transitions and climate adaptation, ensuring Singapore's resilience in an unpredictable global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)