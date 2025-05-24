Left Menu

Tragic Clash in Buxar: Trivial Dispute Turns Deadly

A deadly clash between two groups in Bihar's Buxar district resulted in three deaths and two injuries. The altercation in Ahiyapur village escalated over a trivial matter, leading to the fatal shooting. Two deceased have been identified, while the investigation into the incident continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buxar | Updated: 24-05-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 12:13 IST
Tragic Clash in Buxar: Trivial Dispute Turns Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bihar's Buxar district, a violent clash between two factions resulted in three fatalities and two injuries on Saturday, according to the police.

The conflict erupted early in the morning in Ahiyapur village, within the Rajpur Police Station's jurisdiction, stemming from a minor dispute. Law enforcement received reports of gunfire between the two groups, leading officers to discover five individuals with critical gunshot wounds, stated Rajpur Police Station SHO Santosh Kumar.

The injured were swiftly transported to a government hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries. The identities of two deceased, Vinod Singh and Virendra Yadav, have been confirmed, while the third remains unidentified. An investigation is underway, though initial accounts suggest the shooting was over a trivial issue, the SHO added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025