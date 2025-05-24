Tragic Clash in Buxar: Trivial Dispute Turns Deadly

In Bihar's Buxar district, a violent clash between two factions resulted in three fatalities and two injuries on Saturday, according to the police.

The conflict erupted early in the morning in Ahiyapur village, within the Rajpur Police Station's jurisdiction, stemming from a minor dispute. Law enforcement received reports of gunfire between the two groups, leading officers to discover five individuals with critical gunshot wounds, stated Rajpur Police Station SHO Santosh Kumar.

The injured were swiftly transported to a government hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries. The identities of two deceased, Vinod Singh and Virendra Yadav, have been confirmed, while the third remains unidentified. An investigation is underway, though initial accounts suggest the shooting was over a trivial issue, the SHO added.

(With inputs from agencies.)