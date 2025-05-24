Tragic Clash in Buxar: Trivial Dispute Turns Deadly
A deadly clash between two groups in Bihar's Buxar district resulted in three deaths and two injuries. The altercation in Ahiyapur village escalated over a trivial matter, leading to the fatal shooting. Two deceased have been identified, while the investigation into the incident continues.
- Country:
- India
In Bihar's Buxar district, a violent clash between two factions resulted in three fatalities and two injuries on Saturday, according to the police.
The conflict erupted early in the morning in Ahiyapur village, within the Rajpur Police Station's jurisdiction, stemming from a minor dispute. Law enforcement received reports of gunfire between the two groups, leading officers to discover five individuals with critical gunshot wounds, stated Rajpur Police Station SHO Santosh Kumar.
The injured were swiftly transported to a government hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries. The identities of two deceased, Vinod Singh and Virendra Yadav, have been confirmed, while the third remains unidentified. An investigation is underway, though initial accounts suggest the shooting was over a trivial issue, the SHO added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bomb Threat Looms Over Cricket Events, Investigation Launched
Pakistani Drone Debris Sparks Fire and Injuries in Ferozepur
Provocative Post Sparks Police Investigation Post Fazil's Murder
Unveiling the Mystery: Baltic Sea Gas Pipeline Rupture Under Investigation
Armed drone targeted civilian area in Ferozpur resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family: Defence sources.