Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Wildlife Activist Among Four Killed in Jaisalmer Collision

Four individuals, including wildlife activist Radheshyam Vishnoi, died in a head-on collision between their camper vehicle and a truck in Jaisalmer. The incident happened while they were investigating poaching activities. The force of the crash crushed the vehicle, necessitating the use of a crane to retrieve them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 24-05-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 12:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Wildlife Activist Among Four Killed in Jaisalmer Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jaisalmer district, four individuals, one of whom was a wildlife activist, lost their lives when their camper vehicle collided head-on with a truck, officials reported on Saturday.

The fatal accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Lathi police station on Friday night as the victims were heading out to verify a tip about illegal deer hunting by poachers. Police stated that the collision severely damaged the camper vehicle, trapping all four passengers inside. They were later extricated using a crane.

The victims have been identified as wildlife activist Radheshyam Vishnoi, along with Shyam Prasad, Kawaraj Singh Bhadoria, and Surendra Chaudhary, according to police reports. The community mourns the loss of lives dedicated to protecting local wildlife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025