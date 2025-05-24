Tragedy Strikes: Wildlife Activist Among Four Killed in Jaisalmer Collision
Four individuals, including wildlife activist Radheshyam Vishnoi, died in a head-on collision between their camper vehicle and a truck in Jaisalmer. The incident happened while they were investigating poaching activities. The force of the crash crushed the vehicle, necessitating the use of a crane to retrieve them.
In a tragic incident in Jaisalmer district, four individuals, one of whom was a wildlife activist, lost their lives when their camper vehicle collided head-on with a truck, officials reported on Saturday.
The fatal accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Lathi police station on Friday night as the victims were heading out to verify a tip about illegal deer hunting by poachers. Police stated that the collision severely damaged the camper vehicle, trapping all four passengers inside. They were later extricated using a crane.
The victims have been identified as wildlife activist Radheshyam Vishnoi, along with Shyam Prasad, Kawaraj Singh Bhadoria, and Surendra Chaudhary, according to police reports. The community mourns the loss of lives dedicated to protecting local wildlife.
