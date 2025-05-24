Left Menu

Supreme Court Stalls Defamation Proceedings Against Aroon Purie

The Supreme Court has stayed defamation proceedings against Aroon Purie of India Today Group related to a 2024 news debate. The top court's decision follows a challenge to a Patna High Court order. The debate discussed political changes within Bihar's Janata Dal (United), involving key local leaders.

The Supreme Court has halted criminal defamation proceedings against Aroon Purie, head of the India Today Group, regarding a news debate aired last year.

An order by a bench consisting of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan was passed following arguments from senior advocate Siddharth Luthra representing Purie.

The court announced that the criminal defamation case, pending in Patna's Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, shall remain suspended until further orders. Purie's legal stride follows the Patna High Court's decision to dismiss his plea against previous summons over a televised debate involving political narratives within Bihar's ruling party.

