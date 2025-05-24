Supreme Court Stalls Defamation Proceedings Against Aroon Purie

The Supreme Court has halted criminal defamation proceedings against Aroon Purie, head of the India Today Group, regarding a news debate aired last year.

An order by a bench consisting of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan was passed following arguments from senior advocate Siddharth Luthra representing Purie.

The court announced that the criminal defamation case, pending in Patna's Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, shall remain suspended until further orders. Purie's legal stride follows the Patna High Court's decision to dismiss his plea against previous summons over a televised debate involving political narratives within Bihar's ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)