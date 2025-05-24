Left Menu

Turbulence Over Kyiv: A Night of Unyielding Conflict

Russia launched a major aerial assault on Kyiv, damaging buildings and injuring 15, marking one of the biggest combined drone and missile attacks of the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called for international sanctions against Russia. The attacks followed Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian targets, escalating tensions further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 15:22 IST
Turbulence Over Kyiv: A Night of Unyielding Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Kyiv was targeted in one of the most severe aerial assaults of the ongoing conflict as Russia launched numerous drones and ballistic missiles, resulting in significant damage to apartment buildings and injuring 15 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the night as 'tough' and urged for new international sanctions against Moscow.

As explosions rocked the city, defensive gunfire lit up the night, attempting to down the incoming drones. Images captured during the attack showed flames and smoke engulfing buildings, marking the sky with an ominous hue. Firefighters grappled with the chaos, battling to contain the destruction as residents, such as Halyna Tatarchuk, sought safety.

The intense strike unfolded amidst dialogues around ceasefire negotiations, with U.S. President Donald Trump pushing for peace talks. Still, divisions remain, particularly over European-led proposals for new sanctions. As both sides exchanged prisoners, the path to a peaceful resolution stays fraught, with continued military actions casting doubt over diplomatic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025