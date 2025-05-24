Turbulence Over Kyiv: A Night of Unyielding Conflict

Overnight, Kyiv was targeted in one of the most severe aerial assaults of the ongoing conflict as Russia launched numerous drones and ballistic missiles, resulting in significant damage to apartment buildings and injuring 15 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described the night as 'tough' and urged for new international sanctions against Moscow.

As explosions rocked the city, defensive gunfire lit up the night, attempting to down the incoming drones. Images captured during the attack showed flames and smoke engulfing buildings, marking the sky with an ominous hue. Firefighters grappled with the chaos, battling to contain the destruction as residents, such as Halyna Tatarchuk, sought safety.

The intense strike unfolded amidst dialogues around ceasefire negotiations, with U.S. President Donald Trump pushing for peace talks. Still, divisions remain, particularly over European-led proposals for new sanctions. As both sides exchanged prisoners, the path to a peaceful resolution stays fraught, with continued military actions casting doubt over diplomatic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)