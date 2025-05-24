Massive Prisoner Exchange: Ukraine and Russia Swap 307 POWs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant development on Saturday, stating that 307 Ukrainian service personnel were successfully returned home in a prisoner exchange with Russia. The agreement signals a momentous diplomatic gesture amid ongoing tensions.

Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed the exchange, noting that Ukraine had handed over an equivalent number of Russian prisoners of war. The simultaneous handover of 307 prisoners from both sides underscores a complex give-and-take in the broader geopolitical context.

This event reflects ongoing negotiations driven by the need to address humanitarian concerns against the backdrop of protracted conflict, highlighting the intricate dynamics of international relations in the region.