Massive Prisoner Exchange: Ukraine and Russia Swap 307 POWs

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the return of 307 Ukrainian service members following a prisoner exchange with Russia. Concurrently, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Ukraine returned an equivalent number of Russian prisoners of war, showcasing ongoing negotiations amid conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant development on Saturday, stating that 307 Ukrainian service personnel were successfully returned home in a prisoner exchange with Russia. The agreement signals a momentous diplomatic gesture amid ongoing tensions.

Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed the exchange, noting that Ukraine had handed over an equivalent number of Russian prisoners of war. The simultaneous handover of 307 prisoners from both sides underscores a complex give-and-take in the broader geopolitical context.

This event reflects ongoing negotiations driven by the need to address humanitarian concerns against the backdrop of protracted conflict, highlighting the intricate dynamics of international relations in the region.

