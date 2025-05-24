Unraveling Allegations in Himachal: A SP's Battle Against Police Malfeasance
Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi has accused Himachal Pradesh's Director General of Police of misconduct and ulterior motives in the investigation of Vimal Negi's death. Gandhi criticized DGP Atul Verma at a press conference and plans to take further action in court to expose alleged wrongdoings.
Amidst a tense atmosphere in Himachal Pradesh, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi launched serious allegations against the local police leadership following the transfer of Vimal Negi's death investigation to the CBI. Addressing a press conference, SP Gandhi expressed displeasure with the state's Director General of Police, Atul Verma, accusing him of filing misleading reports with ulterior motives.
Gandhi, now determined to seek justice, expressed his intent to bring forth evidence in court that exposes the alleged integrity breaches by the police leadership. His revelations came a day after the High Court's motion to involve the CBI due to concerns over investigation conduct.
Beyond the Negi case, Gandhi cited various instances of alleged misconduct by senior police officials, including ties to criminal activities and manipulation of investigative processes. These claims have cast a shadow over the integrity of the state's police force, with further legal actions anticipated.
