Left Menu

Opposition Leader Challenges LDF Government's Progress Report Amid NH-66 Controversy

Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan criticized the Left Democratic Front's recent progress report, questioning the validity of its claims. He cited the alleged failures in NH-66's construction, delayed projects, and inadequate compensations. He also highlighted discrepancies in welfare schemes and expressed opposition to the Silverline project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:00 IST
Opposition Leader Challenges LDF Government's Progress Report Amid NH-66 Controversy
Satheesan
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique, Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan lambasted the Left Democratic Front government, challenging the accuracy of its self-issued progress report marking four years in office. During a Saturday press conference, he drew stark parallels between the administration's crumbling claims and the damage witnessed on the state's National Highway 66 amid recent rains.

Satheesan accused the Left government of conducting 'unscientific and faulty' construction practices. He lamented the absence of crucial soil testing procedures before laying down the highway and stressed how ongoing controversies, like land acquisition setbacks, continued to mar the state's infrastructure ambitions.

Furthermore, Satheesan deconstructed claims tied to high-visibility projects such as the Vizhinjam port and public welfare initiatives, alleging orchestrated delays and fiscal mismanagement. Among these was his staunch opposition to the divisive K-Rail Silverline project, which he vowed would not see fruition under the United Democratic Front's watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025