Opposition Leader Challenges LDF Government's Progress Report Amid NH-66 Controversy

In a fierce critique, Kerala's Opposition Leader V D Satheesan lambasted the Left Democratic Front government, challenging the accuracy of its self-issued progress report marking four years in office. During a Saturday press conference, he drew stark parallels between the administration's crumbling claims and the damage witnessed on the state's National Highway 66 amid recent rains.

Satheesan accused the Left government of conducting 'unscientific and faulty' construction practices. He lamented the absence of crucial soil testing procedures before laying down the highway and stressed how ongoing controversies, like land acquisition setbacks, continued to mar the state's infrastructure ambitions.

Furthermore, Satheesan deconstructed claims tied to high-visibility projects such as the Vizhinjam port and public welfare initiatives, alleging orchestrated delays and fiscal mismanagement. Among these was his staunch opposition to the divisive K-Rail Silverline project, which he vowed would not see fruition under the United Democratic Front's watch.

