Left Menu

Erdogan Engages with Syrian President Sharaa Amid Policy Shifts

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul for critical talks, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria. Discussions involved handling the Kurdish YPG forces and involved high-level defense and intelligence officials from both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:06 IST
Erdogan Engages with Syrian President Sharaa Amid Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal diplomatic engagement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul amid shifting international policies.

The meeting followed a significant decision by the U.S. to lift sanctions on Syria, a move intended to aid the nation's reconstruction efforts post-civil war.

High-ranking officials, including foreign and defense ministers, participated, focusing on the Kurdish YPG group's potential disarmament and integration into Syrian security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025