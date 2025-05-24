Erdogan Engages with Syrian President Sharaa Amid Policy Shifts
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul for critical talks, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria. Discussions involved handling the Kurdish YPG forces and involved high-level defense and intelligence officials from both nations.
In a pivotal diplomatic engagement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul amid shifting international policies.
The meeting followed a significant decision by the U.S. to lift sanctions on Syria, a move intended to aid the nation's reconstruction efforts post-civil war.
High-ranking officials, including foreign and defense ministers, participated, focusing on the Kurdish YPG group's potential disarmament and integration into Syrian security.
