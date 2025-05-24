Erdogan Engages with Syrian President Sharaa Amid Policy Shifts

In a pivotal diplomatic engagement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul amid shifting international policies.

The meeting followed a significant decision by the U.S. to lift sanctions on Syria, a move intended to aid the nation's reconstruction efforts post-civil war.

High-ranking officials, including foreign and defense ministers, participated, focusing on the Kurdish YPG group's potential disarmament and integration into Syrian security.

(With inputs from agencies.)