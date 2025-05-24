Tragic Incident in Kadapa: Justice for Young Dalit Girl
A harrowing case of a three-year-old Dalit girl being raped and murdered by a 25-year-old man was reported in Kadapa district. The accused, Rahmatullah, allegedly committed the crime during a wedding event. He has been arrested and charged under appropriate legal provisions for this grave offense.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In a deeply disturbing case, a three-year-old Dalit girl from Kadapa district was allegedly raped and murdered by a suspect identified as Rahmatullah, according to police reports released on Saturday.
The tragic incident unfolded in Kambaladinne village, Mylavaram mandal, while Rahmatullah attended a local wedding. It is alleged that he took the young girl behind the function hall where the heinous crime was committed.
The accused is currently in police custody and faces severe charges under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, ensuring that justice is pursued vigorously.
