Tragic Incident in Kadapa: Justice for Young Dalit Girl

In a deeply disturbing case, a three-year-old Dalit girl from Kadapa district was allegedly raped and murdered by a suspect identified as Rahmatullah, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The tragic incident unfolded in Kambaladinne village, Mylavaram mandal, while Rahmatullah attended a local wedding. It is alleged that he took the young girl behind the function hall where the heinous crime was committed.

The accused is currently in police custody and faces severe charges under the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, ensuring that justice is pursued vigorously.