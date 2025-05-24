Jayant Chaudhary Charts Bold Northeast Vision at Rising Summit 2025

At the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025—hailed as the most significant cross-sectoral investment dialogue ever hosted in the region—Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, declared a transformative vision: “The Northeast is no longer on the periphery of India—it is the new epicentre of India’s development journey.”

Held amidst high expectations, the summit convened global investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, all focused on harnessing the promise of the eight northeastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.

Education to Entrepreneurship: A Convergence of Aspirations

In a pivotal keynote titled “Education to Entrepreneurship: Unlocking Northeast’s Brightest Potential,” Shri Chaudhary lauded the resilience and potential of the region. “The Northeast is not just a region; it’s a vibrant force reshaping India’s future,” he said, citing Mizoram’s 100% literacy and the enterprising spirit of the youth as indicators of this transformation.

The Minister emphasized the need to nurture risk-taking capabilities, foster skilling frameworks, and provide systemic ecosystem support. These, he believes, are essential to ensure the transition from isolated success stories to widespread, institutional change.

SOAR: Preparing for an AI-Powered Future

A major announcement at the summit was the introduction of the Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) programme, developed collaboratively by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Education, and NCVET. Aimed at preparing India’s youth to thrive in a world increasingly defined by artificial intelligence, SOAR intends to equip students not only with technical skills but also ethical frameworks for AI innovation.

“The future lies in AI, and India must lead by building indigenous models and preparing our youth for an AI-driven world,” Chaudhary stressed. He added that the collective strength of the Northeast could set a national example in future-ready education.

Grassroots Success Stories: Real People, Real Progress

Chaudhary spotlighted individual success stories that have emerged from government-backed entrepreneurship programs. He praised the work of Shri Bhabhendra Mohan Borgohain of Assam, who organized 500 tea growers under a Farmer Producer Company and established a high-capacity organic tea processing unit.

Another standout was Ms. Merina Lahiri, who heads a team of 300 women farmers and 15 artisans producing Eri Silk products—a practice deeply rooted in regional traditions and sustainability. Her enterprise is now recognized under a national program for FPOs, showcasing how grassroots efforts can be integrated into broader economic narratives.

“These are not just individual achievements,” Chaudhary said. “They are signals of a larger transformation—green roots emerging in India’s economy, sprouting from the soil of community-led enterprise and sustainable development.”

Udyamita Se Atmanirbhar: A Pavilion of Promise

A major attraction at the summit was the Udyamita se Atmanirbhar Pavilion, set up by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It featured eight entrepreneurs trained by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), representing sectors like agro-processing, eco-tourism, and digital services.

Their stories of determination, upskilling, and innovation served as tangible proof of the effectiveness of the Skill India initiative in the Northeast. These entrepreneurs are not only transforming their own lives but also catalyzing local economies.

Empowerment by Numbers

Since 2015, over 49,000 youth in the Northeast have been empowered through apprenticeship opportunities. Additionally, more than 3 lakh aspiring entrepreneurs have benefited from Entrepreneurship Awareness Programmes (EAP) and Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (EDP). A notable highlight is the participation of women, which stands at over 75% in these initiatives—a testament to the region’s inclusive development trajectory.

Summit Outcomes: From Vision to Transformation

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 wasn’t merely a platform for dialogue—it was a catalyst for action. With discussions spanning tourism, agriculture, logistics, the digital economy, and green enterprises, the summit laid the foundation for new partnerships and policy convergences.

Chaudhary urged stakeholders to move “from pilots to platforms, from isolated successes to systemic transformation.” He invoked the cultural concept of Ashta Lakshmi—the eight forms of wealth associated with the eight Northeastern states—as symbolic of the region’s multifaceted potential.

The Northeast as India’s Growth Engine

“The Northeast is not waiting for change—it is architecting it,” Shri Chaudhary concluded. From tea gardens in Assam to digital creators in Shillong, the region is crafting a new economic identity. With targeted investments, indigenous innovation, and robust policy support, the Northeast is poised to lead India’s next chapter of inclusive, sustainable, and borderless growth.