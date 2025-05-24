Left Menu

Maharashtra Welcomes New CJI: Fadnavis Advocates Felicitation and Assembly Address

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, inviting him for a state-wide felicitation and an address in the Maharashtra Assembly. The invitation followed protocol issues during Gavai's previous visit, prompting the state government to issue new directives.

Maharashtra Welcomes New CJI: Fadnavis Advocates Felicitation and Assembly Address
In a significant gesture, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, extending an invitation for a grand state-wide felicitation. This comes after Gavai, who hails from Maharashtra, highlighted lapses in protocol during his recent visit.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also urged the CJI to address the state Assembly, focusing on the Indian Constitution, a move seen as both celebratory and educative for the legislators.

Following the incident on May 18, where protocol issues emerged during Gavai's visit, the Maharashtra government has since issued directives to ensure proper treatment of dignitaries in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

