India's Election Commission Gears Up for Multi-State Assembly Polls

As April approaches, India's Election Commission (EC) prepares to unveil the schedule for upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. The announcement is expected mid-March, amid final preparations and assessments.

Officials disclosed on Tuesday that the terms of these assemblies vary, concluding between May and June. The EC is currently visiting Assam to evaluate election readiness as the state's political parties request the polls be timed around the cultural Bihu festival on April 14.

In related developments, the finalization of electoral rolls is underway. Puducherry posted its final list on February 14, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala are set for later in the month. Assam finalized its list on February 10, aiming for elections in fewer phases than previous polls.

