Nagaland's Reservation Debate: Tribes Demand Policy Review Amid Opposition

The Five Tribes Committee in Nagaland will stage peaceful protests, demanding a review of the state's reservation policy for backward tribes. The committee, consisting of representatives from Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes, claims the government's silence on their request has led to this action.

Previously, the committee submitted a memorandum on September 20, 2024, seeking the policy's review. They issued an ultimatum on April 26, expiring on May 26, as no response came from the government. Their demand focuses on either scrapping the policy or reallocating unreserved quotas to the five tribes.

Meanwhile, student unions representing government-designated Backward Tribes express strong opposition, asserting that the reservation policy addresses socio-economic inequalities and any changes could harm their communities.

