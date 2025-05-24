Left Menu

Nagaland's Reservation Debate: Tribes Demand Policy Review Amid Opposition

The Five Tribes Committee in Nagaland plans peaceful protests to demand a review of the reservation policy for backward tribes. Their appeal has faced opposition from student bodies of government-designated Backward Tribes, which argue that changes to the policy could harm marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dimapur | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:35 IST
Nagaland's Reservation Debate: Tribes Demand Policy Review Amid Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Five Tribes Committee in Nagaland will stage peaceful protests, demanding a review of the state's reservation policy for backward tribes. The committee, consisting of representatives from Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi tribes, claims the government's silence on their request has led to this action.

Previously, the committee submitted a memorandum on September 20, 2024, seeking the policy's review. They issued an ultimatum on April 26, expiring on May 26, as no response came from the government. Their demand focuses on either scrapping the policy or reallocating unreserved quotas to the five tribes.

Meanwhile, student unions representing government-designated Backward Tribes express strong opposition, asserting that the reservation policy addresses socio-economic inequalities and any changes could harm their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025