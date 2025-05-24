Wealth Beyond Means: ACB Takes Action Against Srinagar Official
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against Srinagar official Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat for holding assets disproportionate to his known income. ACB investigations revealed Bhat owns substantial property and vehicles, unsupported by his declared salary. Multiple suspicious financial transactions were found, leading to the case.
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, employed as a clerk in the Srinagar deputy commissioner's office. Bhat is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, according to an official ACB spokesperson.
An investigation conducted by the ACB revealed that Bhat has acquired assets far exceeding what could be justified by his legitimate earnings. The assets in question include a house at Firdousabad, two land plots in Nowgam, and several vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner and Renault Duster.
Further scrutiny uncovered suspicious bank transactions and multiple bank lockers owned by Bhat's family. Inconsistencies between his lifestyle and declared income led to charges of criminal misconduct against him at the ACB police station.
