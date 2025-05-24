Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Nine-Year-Old Victim in Bihar

A nine-year-old girl in Bihar's Saran district was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by five individuals, including three minors. The girl's body was found near a brick kiln. Police have arrested two suspects and detained three others following a complaint by the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saran | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying crime has emerged from Bihar's Saran district, where a nine-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered. According to local police, the tragic incident involved five perpetrators, comprising two adults and three minors.

Authorities revealed that the accused left the girl's body near a brick kiln in Bhateshari village after the heinous act, which they reportedly committed as the girl was returning from school. The crime has stirred outrage and calls for justice within the community.

In response to the incident, law enforcement has arrested two adult suspects and detained three minors. The case has received widespread attention, with demands for swift legal action against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

