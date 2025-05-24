Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Man Arrested for Brutal Assault in Kerala

In Kerala's Kannur, a disturbing video of a man assaulting his eight-year-old daughter went viral, leading to his arrest. Officials condemned the act while the man claimed it was a prank. A case has been registered, and steps are being taken to ensure the children's protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Kerala's Kannur, a man was detained following the widespread circulation of a video showing him violently assaulting his eight-year-old daughter. The footage, which quickly went viral on social media, shows the child being beaten and her head being slammed against a wall as she cries in terror.

The video incited widespread outrage, prompting intervention from Health, Women and Child Development Minister Veena George and General Education Minister V Sivankutty. Both ministers condemned the act and promised rigorous legal measures against the suspect. In response, law enforcement initiated an investigation, identifying the man as Jose alias Mamachan, residing in Cherupuzha district.

The incident was reported to the police, leading to the man's arrest and booking under various sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and BNS. Authorities ensured the safety of the children involved, relocating them to their paternal aunt's home. Meanwhile, the District Child Protection Officer has been tasked with providing necessary counseling and considering the possibility of transferring them to a childcare center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

