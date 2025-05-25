Family Feud Turns Fatal: Sister-in-law and Niece Arrested for Murder
In Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, Rajesh Mittal was allegedly stabbed to death by his sister-in-law and niece. They reportedly acted due to a property dispute and a violent altercation, attempting to depict the incident as an accident. A murder case has been filed, and investigations continue.
A 50-year-old man was tragically killed in Nihal Vihar, Delhi, where his sister-in-law and niece have been arrested for the alleged murder, officials announced on Saturday.
The victim, Rajesh Mittal, shared his home with the accused, amid ongoing familial tensions exacerbated by his brother's absence for over a decade.
Authorities assert that the attack was driven by a dispute over property and accusations of domestic abuse. The accused initially attempted to cover up the murder as an accident. Ongoing police investigations include a forensic analysis of the scene.
