Revenge Strikes: Tragic Stabbing Incident in Delhi's Rohini

In Delhi's Rohini, a 25-year-old man, Raja, was fatally stabbed in a purported revenge attack. The altercation followed a previous quarrel involving damage to a scooter. Arrests are underway as police search for suspects.

A stabbing incident claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini on Monday. Police reported that a PCR call was made at 12:25 am, alerting them to the stabbing in JJ Colony near Sector-24.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Raja, who was transported to BSA Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Initial investigation indicated a previous altercation between Raja and one of the suspects on February 20, during which a scooter was damaged. The attackers, seeking revenge, allegedly confronted and stabbed Raja. The suspects have been identified, and police raids are ongoing to secure their arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

