Revenge Strikes: Tragic Stabbing Incident in Delhi's Rohini
In Delhi's Rohini, a 25-year-old man, Raja, was fatally stabbed in a purported revenge attack. The altercation followed a previous quarrel involving damage to a scooter. Arrests are underway as police search for suspects.
- Country:
- India
A stabbing incident claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini on Monday. Police reported that a PCR call was made at 12:25 am, alerting them to the stabbing in JJ Colony near Sector-24.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Raja, who was transported to BSA Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
Initial investigation indicated a previous altercation between Raja and one of the suspects on February 20, during which a scooter was damaged. The attackers, seeking revenge, allegedly confronted and stabbed Raja. The suspects have been identified, and police raids are ongoing to secure their arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-At least 25 soldiers dead in attacks after raid on Mexico's most wanted cartel leader
Racial attack on Arunachal women: Cong demands strict action, calls for strong legislation
Gurugram road-rage: Retired army colonel attacked with beer bottles by six youths
Calls for Transparency in Baramati Plane Crash Investigation
Escalating Violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Surge in Paramilitary Attacks