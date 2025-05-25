In a significant legal move, a U.S. judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's foreign student enrollments—an action deemed part of broader political retaliation. This decision offers short-term respite to thousands of international students at risk of immigration violations.

Simultaneously, the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency has vocally opposed the upcoming Enhanced Games, a controversial event allowing the use of banned substances. The debut of the games is set for Las Vegas, 2026, and central sports authorities argue it undermines decades-long anti-doping efforts.

Adding to geopolitical tensions, Russian forces have made additional territorial gains in Ukraine, focusing on the contested Donbas region. The advancement comes as broader discussions around defensive maneuvers and peace talks continue to unfold amid the ongoing crisis.