Delhi Drenched: AAP Blames BJP's 'Four-Engine' Governance for Waterlogging Woes

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized the BJP-led government for severe waterlogging in Delhi, attributing it to the failure of the 'four-engine' governance. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall caused significant disruptions, with key areas affected. Former CM Atishi highlighted recurrent issues at Minto Bridge, emphasizing ineffective management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led administration in Delhi on Sunday, accusing it of incompetency over the waterlogging crisis plaguing the national capital. The party shared photographs on X, depicting inundated areas like Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, and ITO, underlining its contention.

In a pointed critique, AAP declared, "No corner of Delhi is spared from waterlogging, a testament to the BJP's 'four-engine' government's poor performance." While the BJP remained silent in response to these claims, former Chief Minister Atishi added her voice, sharing a video of the infamous Minto Bridge waterlogging site, where a car was partially submerged—underscoring the governance shortfall.

Delhi was battered overnight by thunderstorms and torrential rain, causing flight delays, and widespread infrastructural damage, such as uprooted trees and fallen electricity poles. The India Meteorological Department reported wind speeds up to 82 kmph and recorded 81.2 mm of rainfall within a span of six hours, escalating the city's waterlogging woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

