High Court Intervenes in Charity Commissioner's Website Dysfunction

The Bombay High Court has stepped in to address ongoing issues with the Maharashtra charity commissioner's website. Both the state government and the charity commissioner's offices have been urged to ensure its efficient operation. The court highlighted discrepancies in claims about the website's functionality and the support received to maintain it.

In a recent session, Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna directed close coordination between the charity commissioner and the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Ltd (MAHA IT) to tackle the website's issues. The court emphasized the need for urgent upgrades and immediate financial assistance to ensure the website runs smoothly.

The charity commissioner is tasked with liaising with MAHA IT and ensuring staff keep the website data current. The court has set a deadline for compliance, with further hearings scheduled for June 11. Parties affected by the non-functional website are allowed to file documents manually until the matter is resolved.