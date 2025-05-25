Left Menu

High Court Intervenes in Charity Commissioner's Website Dysfunction

The Bombay High Court is addressing persistent issues with the Maharashtra charity commissioner's website, urging state intervention. Discrepancies between state support claims and actual aid, alongside MAHA IT's management lapses, have been highlighted. Solutions include server upgrades and better interdepartmental communication before a review on June 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:22 IST
High Court Intervenes in Charity Commissioner's Website Dysfunction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has stepped in to address ongoing issues with the Maharashtra charity commissioner's website. Both the state government and the charity commissioner's offices have been urged to ensure its efficient operation. The court highlighted discrepancies in claims about the website's functionality and the support received to maintain it.

In a recent session, Justices Girish Kulkarni and Advait Sethna directed close coordination between the charity commissioner and the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Ltd (MAHA IT) to tackle the website's issues. The court emphasized the need for urgent upgrades and immediate financial assistance to ensure the website runs smoothly.

The charity commissioner is tasked with liaising with MAHA IT and ensuring staff keep the website data current. The court has set a deadline for compliance, with further hearings scheduled for June 11. Parties affected by the non-functional website are allowed to file documents manually until the matter is resolved.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025