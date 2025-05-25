Tragic Loss: ASI Killed in Hit and Run Incident at Checkpoint

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) was killed, and another officer was injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

The ASI, Yog Raj Singh, and his team had set up a checkpoint on the border road in response to intelligence about possible smuggling attempts. Despite efforts to stop a high-speed mini load carrier, the driver breached the barricades, resulting in the injuries.

Following the accident, the ASI succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Police have registered a case, recovered the abandoned vehicle, and are actively pursuing the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)