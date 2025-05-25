Left Menu

Tragic Loss: ASI Killed in Hit and Run Incident at Checkpoint

An Assistant Sub-inspector was killed and a fellow officer injured when a speedy vehicle struck them at a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The police registered a case and recovered the abandoned vehicle. Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the driver responsible for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:44 IST
Tragic Loss: ASI Killed in Hit and Run Incident at Checkpoint
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) was killed, and another officer was injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a speeding vehicle.

The ASI, Yog Raj Singh, and his team had set up a checkpoint on the border road in response to intelligence about possible smuggling attempts. Despite efforts to stop a high-speed mini load carrier, the driver breached the barricades, resulting in the injuries.

Following the accident, the ASI succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Police have registered a case, recovered the abandoned vehicle, and are actively pursuing the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025