Tragic Loss: ASI Killed in Hit and Run Incident at Checkpoint
An Assistant Sub-inspector was killed and a fellow officer injured when a speedy vehicle struck them at a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The police registered a case and recovered the abandoned vehicle. Efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the driver responsible for the incident.
In a tragic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) was killed, and another officer was injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a speeding vehicle.
The ASI, Yog Raj Singh, and his team had set up a checkpoint on the border road in response to intelligence about possible smuggling attempts. Despite efforts to stop a high-speed mini load carrier, the driver breached the barricades, resulting in the injuries.
Following the accident, the ASI succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Police have registered a case, recovered the abandoned vehicle, and are actively pursuing the perpetrator.
