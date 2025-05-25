Left Menu

Overnight Fury: Russia's Intense Aerial Assault Hits Ukraine

Russian forces launched a massive aerial attack on Ukrainian cities, firing 367 drones and missiles. The offensive resulted in 13 deaths, including three children, and injured dozens. Ukraine urged new sanctions on Russia and continued ceasefire negotiations. Ukraine downed 266 drones and 45 missiles during the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:12 IST
Overnight Fury: Russia's Intense Aerial Assault Hits Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces have intensified their campaign against Ukraine, unleashing the largest aerial assault of the conflict to date. A total of 367 drones and missiles targeted multiple cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, resulting in 13 fatalities, officials reported.

Among the dead were three children from Zhytomyr in the north. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy implored the United States and other nations to bolster sanctions on Russia, accusing silence as a tacit encouragement for further aggression.

Amidst calls for a ceasefire, the assault overshadowed ongoing prisoner exchange talks, exacerbating tensions as Ukraine's air force claimed to intercept a significant portion of the incoming threats.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025