Overnight Fury: Russia's Intense Aerial Assault Hits Ukraine

Russian forces have intensified their campaign against Ukraine, unleashing the largest aerial assault of the conflict to date. A total of 367 drones and missiles targeted multiple cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, resulting in 13 fatalities, officials reported.

Among the dead were three children from Zhytomyr in the north. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy implored the United States and other nations to bolster sanctions on Russia, accusing silence as a tacit encouragement for further aggression.

Amidst calls for a ceasefire, the assault overshadowed ongoing prisoner exchange talks, exacerbating tensions as Ukraine's air force claimed to intercept a significant portion of the incoming threats.