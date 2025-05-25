Overnight Fury: Russia's Intense Aerial Assault Hits Ukraine
Russian forces launched a massive aerial attack on Ukrainian cities, firing 367 drones and missiles. The offensive resulted in 13 deaths, including three children, and injured dozens. Ukraine urged new sanctions on Russia and continued ceasefire negotiations. Ukraine downed 266 drones and 45 missiles during the assault.
Russian forces have intensified their campaign against Ukraine, unleashing the largest aerial assault of the conflict to date. A total of 367 drones and missiles targeted multiple cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, resulting in 13 fatalities, officials reported.
Among the dead were three children from Zhytomyr in the north. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy implored the United States and other nations to bolster sanctions on Russia, accusing silence as a tacit encouragement for further aggression.
Amidst calls for a ceasefire, the assault overshadowed ongoing prisoner exchange talks, exacerbating tensions as Ukraine's air force claimed to intercept a significant portion of the incoming threats.
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade
Russian-Ukrainian Border Tensions Escalate Amid Ceasefire
Ukraine and its allies ready for 'full, unconditional' 30-day ceasefire starting Monday, reports AP quoting Ukrainian FM.
Tensions Escalate: Ceasefire Breached by Pakistani Troops in Kashmir
Ceasefire Talks Falter Amid Escalating Russian Strikes in Ukraine