China Urges Ceasefire Amidst Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

In a call for peace, China urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to reach a ceasefire as tensions between the two countries rise. Speaking on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed China's concern over the escalating conflict, emphasizing China's interest as a neighboring ally.

Highlighting the importance of dialogue and restraint, Mao stressed the significance of combating terrorism and resolving disputes peacefully. Her statements underscored China's commitment to mediating between the two nations to stabilize the region.

Addressing the issue of Chinese citizens' safety, Mao assured that China stands ready to assist its nationals if needed, as the nation maintains robust diplomatic ties with both Pakistan and Afghanistan through a tripartite mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)