Left Menu

China Urges Ceasefire Amidst Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

China has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to seek a ceasefire amid escalating conflict. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized dialogue and restraint. China, a neighbor to both nations, is monitoring the situation closely and offering mediation to promote regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:05 IST
China Urges Ceasefire Amidst Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a call for peace, China urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to reach a ceasefire as tensions between the two countries rise. Speaking on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed China's concern over the escalating conflict, emphasizing China's interest as a neighboring ally.

Highlighting the importance of dialogue and restraint, Mao stressed the significance of combating terrorism and resolving disputes peacefully. Her statements underscored China's commitment to mediating between the two nations to stabilize the region.

Addressing the issue of Chinese citizens' safety, Mao assured that China stands ready to assist its nationals if needed, as the nation maintains robust diplomatic ties with both Pakistan and Afghanistan through a tripartite mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Clinches Victory in Second Women's ODI Against India

Australia Clinches Victory in Second Women's ODI Against India

 Australia
2
Barcelona's Robot Revolution: Transforming Elderly Care

Barcelona's Robot Revolution: Transforming Elderly Care

 Global
3

Spark Capital PWM Expands Presence in Kochi to Meet Dynamic Wealth Managemen...

 India
4
Voll and Litchfield Propel Australia to Series Win Over India

Voll and Litchfield Propel Australia to Series Win Over India

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026