Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown
Three armed robbers involved in a series of highway heists were arrested after a gunfight with police on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. The police recovered looted cash, jewellery, and valuables. The suspects, Rajesh, Abhi Kumar, and Sahil, were captured, and their vehicle was seized.
In a dramatic turn of events, a group of three armed robbers was apprehended after a fierce exchange of gunfire with law enforcement on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.
The suspects, identified as Rajesh, Abhi Kumar, and Sahil, were intercepted by police in the Mansoorpur area following a series of heists.
The police recovered Rs 17,500 in cash, jewellery, and three mobile phones from their car, which was subsequently impounded, bringing a temporary end to their criminal activities.
