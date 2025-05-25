Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of three armed robbers was apprehended after a fierce exchange of gunfire with law enforcement on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

The suspects, identified as Rajesh, Abhi Kumar, and Sahil, were intercepted by police in the Mansoorpur area following a series of heists.

The police recovered Rs 17,500 in cash, jewellery, and three mobile phones from their car, which was subsequently impounded, bringing a temporary end to their criminal activities.