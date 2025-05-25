Left Menu

Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown

Three armed robbers involved in a series of highway heists were arrested after a gunfight with police on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway. The police recovered looted cash, jewellery, and valuables. The suspects, Rajesh, Abhi Kumar, and Sahil, were captured, and their vehicle was seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:24 IST
Highway Heist Halted: Police Nab Robbers in Fiery Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of three armed robbers was apprehended after a fierce exchange of gunfire with law enforcement on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

The suspects, identified as Rajesh, Abhi Kumar, and Sahil, were intercepted by police in the Mansoorpur area following a series of heists.

The police recovered Rs 17,500 in cash, jewellery, and three mobile phones from their car, which was subsequently impounded, bringing a temporary end to their criminal activities.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025