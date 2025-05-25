Left Menu

Delhi Tragedy: Disturbing Affair Ends in Murder

Akhilesh was arrested in Uttar Pradesh after allegedly murdering a man and seriously injuring his wife in Delhi. The couple, laborers at IIT Delhi, were known to Akhilesh, who confessed to the crime following an alleged affair with the wife. Police recovered the weapon.

Updated: 25-05-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:47 IST
Delhi Tragedy: Disturbing Affair Ends in Murder
A man suspected of bludgeoning a couple in their Delhi residence, resulting in the husband's death and the wife's severe injury, has been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, police announced on Sunday.

Akhilesh, hailing from Rae Bareli, was captured by a collaborative team combining the Kishangarh police and Southwest District's Special Staff. His arrest followed extensive raids across Rae Bareli and Maharajganj.

Identified as a frequent visitor to the married couple, Akhilesh reportedly had an affair with the wife, which led to the violent confrontation. Upon fleeing, he consistently altered his locations in Uttar Pradesh to evade capture until his eventual arrest in Rae Bareli. A hammer used in the crime has been retrieved, and investigations are ongoing.

