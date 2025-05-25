Delhi Police Uncover International SIM Smuggling Racket Linked to Gaming Network
Delhi Police's IGI Unit exposed a SIM smuggling operation tied to an international online gaming network. Five men from Madhya Pradesh were arrested for sending 398 Indian SIM cards, primarily to Dubai. Investigations revealed a network of contacts facilitating the smuggling, with the suspected kingpin still at large.
Delhi Police's IGI Unit has dismantled a SIM card smuggling racket allegedly connected to an international online gaming network, officials announced on Saturday. The operation led to the arrest of five individuals from Madhya Pradesh, who were involved in the illicit procurement and dispatch of 398 activated Indian SIM cards, predominantly to Dubai.
The investigation unfolded when security forces apprehended Sunil Rawat at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport on February 15. Rawat, attempting to board a Dubai-bound flight, was caught with multiple active SIM cards registered under various names. Further probes indicated that Rawat was working on behalf of a Dubai-based contact named Faisal, who promised him financial incentives for smuggling the SIM cards.
The network involved local suppliers in Madhya Pradesh, specifically Ashwin Kumar and Ankit Kumawat, responsible for acquiring the SIMs under false pretenses. As authorities continue their efforts to apprehend Faisal, the case underscores the growing threat of using Indian SIM cards in cross-border digital frauds and identity masking.
