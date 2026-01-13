Turmoil in Tehran: Unrest, International Tensions, and U.S. Response

U.S. President Donald Trump has bolstered Iranian protests against economic hardships by urging citizens to persist in their demonstrations, vowing undisclosed support. His statement comes amid Iran's crackdown on significant protests, which marks the largest unrest in the nation in recent years.

The Iranian unrest, rooted in profound economic difficulties, presents the most formidable challenge to Iran's governing clerics in years. Trump's remarks, coupled with imposed tariffs and potential military actions, have escalated tension between the U.S. and Iran, drawing international reactions.

The protests have resulted in significant casualties, with Iranian officials reporting around 2,000 deaths. The international community, including rights groups and European nations, condemns the Iranian regime's harsh measures, while Iranian authorities accuse external forces of inciting turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)