East Delhi Club Shooting Suspect Arrested

Authorities have apprehended Mohd Jenul Abeddin, commonly known as Sahil, in connection with a recent shooting incident outside a club in east Delhi's Preet Vihar.

Abeddin, a Gokalpuri native, was caught at Kingsway Camp on May 23, following a police tip-off. The April skirmish involved two groups, during which a round was fired, but no one was hurt.

Reports indicate that Abeddin supplied a firearm to associate Afaq and drove him to the club. Afaq allegedly fired the weapon during the conflict. Abeddin, with a past charge of attempted murder, is a school dropout with a habitual drinking issue.