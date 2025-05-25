East Delhi Club Shooting Suspect Arrested
Police have arrested Mohd Jenul Abeddin, alias Sahil, linked to a club shooting in east Delhi. He allegedly provided a firearm and transportation for his associate Afaq during the April incident. Abeddin, a Gokalpuri resident, was arrested following a tip-off and initially misled police.
Authorities have apprehended Mohd Jenul Abeddin, commonly known as Sahil, in connection with a recent shooting incident outside a club in east Delhi's Preet Vihar.
Abeddin, a Gokalpuri native, was caught at Kingsway Camp on May 23, following a police tip-off. The April skirmish involved two groups, during which a round was fired, but no one was hurt.
Reports indicate that Abeddin supplied a firearm to associate Afaq and drove him to the club. Afaq allegedly fired the weapon during the conflict. Abeddin, with a past charge of attempted murder, is a school dropout with a habitual drinking issue.
