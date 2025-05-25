15-Year Chase Ends: Parole Absconder Nabbed

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Dhirendra Singh Tomar, a notorious life convict and parole absconder, who had managed to evade arrest for the past 15 years. The arrest brings closure to a prolonged pursuit involving rigorous investigative efforts.

Tomar, 45, was convicted in a 2001 robbery-cum-murder case and had been living under the alias 'Rajan Singh' in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where he worked as a driver for a relative. Originally sentenced to life in prison, he fled during a parole period in 2010.

During interrogation, Tomar confessed to additional crimes, including involvement in three more cases of murder and robbery in Uttarakhand. The arrest was made following a tip-off and meticulous analysis of jail records, sureties, and former addresses. His two associates, Ajay and Dheeraj, remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)